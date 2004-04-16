Face Front

Shades of phrenology, Tickle asserts that a person’s facial structure can help determine their skills and abilities.

Tickle describes some things to look for in an example where an employer is looking to hire someone for a leadership position in the company: “Look for someone with a wide face and convex nose. They make natural leaders who excel at challenges.” Or, if you are looking for the magical multi-tasker, choose a person with wide set eyes. For a person who is detail oriented, Seek out someone with the ‘Julia Roberts look,’ meaning someone who has close set eyes. They’re very good with details and dislike interruptions.”

The method Tickle uses has been proven to be ninety-two percent accurate and was discovered in the 1930’s by Judge Edward Vincent Jones. He found that he could predict a person’s behavior simply by studying their facial features after watching people in his Los Angeles court for many years. Using Jones’ detailed notes, a newspaper editor named Robert Whiteside, set up detailed tests with 1,050 adults to accurately prove the methods and the system proved to be ninety-two percent accurate! Whiteside recognized the value of these methods if applied to real human situations. The accuracy rate was amazing, and this method of face reading would later become a vital tool for career selection, counseling, coaching, team building, marriage, relationships, and family problems to name a few.