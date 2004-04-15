Walking the Walk

As a final note for the day, I think the greatest frustration I have day by day is finding the way to challenge business leaders to expand their ideas about what is possible in making a difference in the world. When Seventh Generation decided to develop our corporate social responsibility report , I set an intention that our report would focus on possibility. I want to raise the bar for everyone. I try not to focus too much on the corporate “bad guys.” I prefer to be inspirational, to help people move in the right direction.

I aspire to be a role model for the possibilities that emerge from a new type of business leadership. I want to show others the success that can come from building a business on the notions of transparency and honesty and disclosure. I think that we need some new role models in the business world. For whatever reason, I have signed myself up to stand in public and say, “Heres what’s possible for business.”

I also don’t want to lose sight of how much I don’t know. Whatever I know is overwhelmed by what I don’t know. While I do my work in the world, it is important for me to keep my mind open and remember that I need to keep learning.