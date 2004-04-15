Starting the Process

I thought this would be a great time to introduce some “things to do” if you are interested CSR and want to know where to begin. Below are some steps for introducing corporate responsibility into your company if you’re not in senior management:
- Share information on the business case for CSR with your manager and with fellow employees
- Create the business case for CSR at your company and for your industry
- Go after the low hanging fruit – find easy and quick successes that are measurable and build a foundation for future action
- Work with your HR manager to explore ways of inserting responsible business behavior into job descriptions and key objectives
- Ask your manager how the company knows if it is fulfilling its mission