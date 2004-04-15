Change Is Good (Practice)

In the blog Business Evolutionist, Jon Strande wrote recently about the possible benefits of changing your work habits. Starting with the premise that “it takes the average person more than 15 days to adapt to a change as simple as moving a garbage can from the right side of their desk to the left side,” he cites a book that considers the changes in brain structure that can be brought on by learning how to play the piano.
But his questions are even more interesting — and useful. He asks: How often do you change your routine? How often do you take a different route to work? Read a book outside of your domain of expertise? How do you maintain your “evolvability”? Individually or Organizationally?