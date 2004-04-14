Seventh Generation Values II

There are a variety of other values based things we do. Every year we take several days and have a staff retreat where we explore what our values mean, how well we are doing at living them and in what ways can we make changes to better live those values. We are just completing our first corporate social responsibility report (due out on Earth Day 4/22/04) to publicly set forth how well we are doing, how we intend to measure ourselves, what a “good job” means and what goals we are setting for ourselves in the future.

We also integrate personal, community and value based goals into everyone’s job description and performance expectations. How well our employees do on dealing with their personal and community goals impacts how much of a bonus they earn. We also do 360 degree reviews, use coaches to facilitate interpersonal development, provide on site massages, take two days a year to snow shoe, raft or just walk through the woods together, insist that everyone in the company serves on a committee like our “green team” or “community service group” and a long list of other activities. We focus pretty obsessively on the importance of work-life balance.

Does all this take away from our business success? Not at all, we’ve been growing at about 25% a year for the past five years. We are profitable and have become the nation’s leading brand of natural, non-toxic household products.