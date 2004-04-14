Building Blended Value

Since March 23, the Skoll Foundation has been running an online event focusing on blended value . The five-part Web conference explores the blending of economic, social, and environmental value creation. Discussions and debates will explore the links between the common challenges of capital development, performance metrics, and regulatory/policy/tax issues.

This week, the event is focusing on the capital challenge: how can organizations better deal with the inefficiency of the social capital market and the inadequacy of financial instruments for managers pursuing blended value?

Might be a useful parallel to our conversation with Jeffrey Hollender in FC Now, and it makes me curious: Jeffrey, do you consider blended value in your work at Seventh Generation? If so, how do you use the idea within the organization?