The Markets

I would like to address a comment from yesterday. In response to whether FC Now readers trusted corporate America, Chris said, “Yes, because markets generally work, and the companies that survive and thrive are the organizations that generally do right for their customers.”

Yes & no. Markets and the regulatory environment often have built in incentives that drive companies to do the wrong thing. Does McDonalds do the right thing for their customers by selling them food that contributes to an epidemic of obesity (even if that is what their consumers want to buy)?

Why does the government spend $1 billion a year to subsidize virgin timber that artificially raises the cost of recycled fiber?