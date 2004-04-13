A Definition of Corporate Social Responsibility

Your comments were interesting — thank you. I thought before going any further that it would be important to give you my definition of corporate social responsibility.

I think that responsible business is different from all other trends because at the most fundamental level it is responsive to significant changes in the macro-economic environment (the planet and all who inhabit the planet). I don’t think it is driven by a desire to develop a new way to beat the competition or maximize profits, rather it is based on a compassionate and value-based response to all the challenges facing society.

Further, I don’t think that business from here on out can afford to not be responsible. I think the costs for not being responsible are too high.