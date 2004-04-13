Do You Hear What They Hear? II

When it comes to making sure your managers and employees know what your expectations are, they need to know why. And even more importantly, if they don’t have a clear reason that they can get behind, you risk they coming to their own conclusions about your rationale. And that can be disastrous.

This issue becomes even more problematic when you consider some of the dynamics that are currently occurring in organisations today. These include; external and internal pressures for increased performance, the real and perceived complexity that organisations are working to deal with, cross-functional requirements for driving initiatives, and shifts in organisational cultures due to the number of mergers and acquisitions that we have seen in the past years.

Senior leaders need to let their managers know what is going on in their organisations; they need to keep their direct reports (and they need to keep their direct reports) informed on proposed initiatives and directives

(and the rationale behind them), and they need to ensure that they are accessible to employees who have concerns and/or input that might be extremely valuable to the company.