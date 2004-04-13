advertisement
Trump’d II

By Heath Row1 minute Read

The Daily News reports that the Donald has doubled down in terms of his salary for the Apprentice. Previously earning $50,000 per episode, Trump will now thump a full $100,000 each program. It seems to me that Trump’s appearance on the show has given him a renewed relevance in the public mind — should that be payment enough? Or should the Don make bigger bank for his role in the show? Take the Fast Company poll.

