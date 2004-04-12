The Common Sense of a Giant II

More wisdom from the new book on legendary McKinsey & Co. creator Marvin Bower. Written by Elizabeth Haas Edersheim, McKinsey’s Marvin Bower is chock full of leadership insight. Marvin, for example, insisted on the precise use of language because he knew how powerful the right words can be.

From a 1953 (the year I was born!) presentation, Marvin said:

“We are what we speak–it defines us–it is our image. We don’t have customers, we have clients. We don’t serve within an industry, we are a profession. We are not a company, we are not a business. We are a firm. We don’t have employes, we have firm members and colleagues who have individual dignity. We don’t have business plans, we have aspirations. We don’t have rules, we have values. We are management consultants only. We are not managers, promoters, or constructors.”

Bower, who invented “management consulting” as we know it, built McKinsey into a powerhouse of consulting by insisting that every employee at the firm adhere to a strict code of ethics and values. Author Edersheim breaks them down into six sets of characteristics that could serve as a template for any business: