What Matters Most

I am honored to be the guest host for FC Now this week. I am looking forward to engaging the FC community in a dialogue on corporate responsibility, the challenges companies face as they move down this path and the risks business faces for not recognizing this strategic imperative. Before discussing some of the research I did for the book, I wanted to get a sense of what you think about corporate America. I have three questions I would like to get comments on:
- Do you feel you can trust corporate America? If not, why not?
- Do you think that McDonalds can ever be a socially responsible company? Shell? Microsoft? Chiquita?
- Do you think we are at the beginning of a fundamental cultural change that will affect the role business will play in the future?