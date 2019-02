Thanks to FC Now reader Mike for tracking down the inside scoop on Word of Mouth Research . According to Snopes, a project called Word-of-Mouth.org is a scam.

Despite the difference in name, the example report that Snopes offers in the Urban Legends Reference Pages is the exact same as that used by Word of Mouth Research. The project changed its name, but the project remains the same. Don’t be fooled. While word-of-mouth research is an interesting concept, Word of Mouth Research is not.