A Taxonomy for Knowledge Management

The Kaieteur Institute for Knowledge Management has developed an interesting model that might be the start of a solid taxonomy for knowledge management. Considering digital knowledge exchanges and their knowledge business models, the institute has compiled a list of knowledge markets — organized based on their characteristics.
- Knowledge auctions
- Knowledge stores or malls
- Expert knowledge or question and answer exchanges
- Intellectual property exchanges
- Stock market or investment knowledge exchanges
- E-Education or e-learning exchanges
- Community oriented or social capital knowledge networks
- Intellectual capital exchanges (human capital, talent, work, job, project, free agent, or professional services exchanges)
- Vortexes (vertical or industry specific knowledge markets)
- B2B knowledge exchange
Not only is the taxonomy a useful tool when considering your own personal and organizational approach to knowledge management, the roundup is a good source of place to go for answers and ideas. What categories might be missing from the taxonomy? Is this an adequate framework?