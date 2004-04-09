A Taxonomy for Knowledge Management

The Kaieteur Institute for Knowledge Management has developed an interesting model that might be the start of a solid taxonomy for knowledge management. Considering digital knowledge exchanges and their knowledge business models, the institute has compiled a list of knowledge markets — organized based on their characteristics.

Knowledge auctions

Knowledge stores or malls

Expert knowledge or question and answer exchanges

Intellectual property exchanges

Stock market or investment knowledge exchanges

E-Education or e-learning exchanges

Community oriented or social capital knowledge networks

Intellectual capital exchanges (human capital, talent, work, job, project, free agent, or professional services exchanges)

Vortexes (vertical or industry specific knowledge markets)

B2B knowledge exchange

Not only is the taxonomy a useful tool when considering your own personal and organizational approach to knowledge management, the roundup is a good source of place to go for answers and ideas. What categories might be missing from the taxonomy? Is this an adequate framework?