A Taxonomy for Knowledge Management

By Heath Row1 minute Read

The Kaieteur Institute for Knowledge Management has developed an interesting model that might be the start of a solid taxonomy for knowledge management. Considering digital knowledge exchanges and their knowledge business models, the institute has compiled a list of knowledge markets — organized based on their characteristics.

  • Knowledge auctions
  • Knowledge stores or malls
  • Expert knowledge or question and answer exchanges
  • Intellectual property exchanges
  • Stock market or investment knowledge exchanges
  • E-Education or e-learning exchanges
  • Community oriented or social capital knowledge networks
  • Intellectual capital exchanges (human capital, talent, work, job, project, free agent, or professional services exchanges)
  • Vortexes (vertical or industry specific knowledge markets)
  • B2B knowledge exchange

Not only is the taxonomy a useful tool when considering your own personal and organizational approach to knowledge management, the roundup is a good source of place to go for answers and ideas. What categories might be missing from the taxonomy? Is this an adequate framework?

