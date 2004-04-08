The Common Sense of a Giant

In a soon-to-be-published biography and remembrance of the late Marvin Bower, the high priest of McKinsey & Co., there’s a wonderful memo that should be tacked on the wall of every leader everywhere. Bower writes of admiring “first-class brains” and “good citizens in communities” but also of despising and abhorring (his words) “toadies who suck up to their bosses” and “buck-passers and people who don’t tell the truth.”

The book, by Elizabeth Haas Edersheim, is as much a loving tribute to Bower as it is an insightful biography on Bower’s contributions to consulting and to leadership. Bower was a remarkable man and an exceptional leader. Elizabeth, a former McKinsey partner, worked with him for more than a year, completing her manuscript before his death in January of 2003. There is no one alive who knows more about Bower than Elizabeth, and she used that knowledge wisely in crafting a book that should be read by everyone who deeply cares about leadership.

The Bower memo, on blue paper, was written by the long-time managing director of McKinsey in 1961. You’ll find some of the words somewhat dated (especially the rather dated term “subordinates”), but the thoughts and ideas are as pertinent today as ever. You’ll find yourself smiling as you read some of the words in this incredible communication, and you’ll immediately recognize how special this man was.