Root Cause

Lenore Skenazy’s Daily News column today reminds of DeBeers right-hand ring marketing campaign and entrepreneurial efforts such as the Ah Ring . While a transparent marketing angle, it’s a simple idea: People who aren’t engaged or married can still wear stylish diamond rings. Fair enough.

This morning, Skenazy takes a look at a new-school approach to the Tooth Fairy. Instead of tucking loosened baby teeth under a child’s pillow to be replaced by a quarter (That’s what the going rate was when I was growing up; what is it now?), the makers of Dreampearls have a more elegant — if not expensive — solution.

Starting out with a product for little girls, Dreampearls sells attachable freshwater pearls, as well as a bracelet on which the pearls can be set. As a child loses her teeth, Dreampearls can be placed under her pillow. It’s not a bad idea. Skenazy criticizes Dreampearls for commercializing the Tooth Fairy, but it might be high time that happened.

I used to have nightmares about the Tooth Fairy. Stealing teeth is creepy. And stealing thousands — millions — of teeth is even creepier. What does she do with them? How does she store them? Is she amassing the world’s largest DNA database based on root extracts? Are parents not concerned about privacy? I say bring on the Dreampearls. They’re certainly better than stringing teeth on twine.