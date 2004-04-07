Joysticks and Tongue Depressors

The Daily News reports that a research study done by two doctors at Beth Israel Medical Center found that playing video games can help surgeons improve their skills.

Games such as Super Monkey Ball, Star Wars Racer Revenge, and Silent Scope can help doctors’ motor skills, eye-hand coordination, and reaction time increase as much as 40%. In fact, games are being eyed as a viable alternative — and cheaper, too! — than traditional training for techniques used in laparoscopic surgery.

While I wish that video games could help me become a better writer and editor — any research on that, folks? — I’m curious: What are some other ways in which people can seek non-traditional training for their current jobs? Where do you go for skills development outside of the usual channels?