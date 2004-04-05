How to Make Love in the Office III

Love at work. It’s not just for Valentine’s Day any more!

A law professor at Southern Oregon University estimates that there are 20 million workplace romances currently aflame. And an American Management Association survey last year found that 30% of managers and executives have dated someone at work, and of those, 44% get married.

Even though a scant 1% of companies have a policy against workplace romance, the question remains: Will love at work get Trump’d or will workaday hearts continue to thump?