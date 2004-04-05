Bully for You II

Do you work for a toxic company ? Bullying seems to be a perennial workplace concern. In today’s Daily News health writer Jordan Lite takes a look at “bosses from hell” and workplace bullying. Several parts of the piece may be useful.

How to identify bullying behavior:

Misleading employees

Berating people in public

Insulting people personally rather than criticizing their work

Using rude tone and gestures

Taking credit for others’ ideas

Blaming subordinates

Stifling discussion

Throwing tantrums

Doing any or all of the above behind closed doors

Lite also addresses how to protect yourself from — or deal with — bullying at work:

Don’t tough it out

Talk to people you trust about the situation

Seek out supportive colleagues; they may have been abused, too

Don’t confront the bully directly

Focus on the work; say, “How can I improve the report?” rather than “Don’t talk to me that way.”

Check whether your company has a policy against bullying or harassment

If needed, seek legal counsel or medical help

Go to a senior person to intervene; if they don’t support you, the problem isn’t just with the one manager

What do you think? Adequate advice? What else could people do?