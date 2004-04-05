Bully for You II

Do you work for a toxic company? Bullying seems to be a perennial workplace concern. In today’s Daily News health writer Jordan Lite takes a look at “bosses from hell” and workplace bullying. Several parts of the piece may be useful.
How to identify bullying behavior:
- Misleading employees
- Berating people in public
- Insulting people personally rather than criticizing their work
- Using rude tone and gestures
- Taking credit for others’ ideas
- Blaming subordinates
- Stifling discussion
- Throwing tantrums
- Doing any or all of the above behind closed doors
Lite also addresses how to protect yourself from — or deal with — bullying at work:
- Don’t tough it out
- Talk to people you trust about the situation
- Seek out supportive colleagues; they may have been abused, too
- Don’t confront the bully directly
- Focus on the work; say, “How can I improve the report?” rather than “Don’t talk to me that way.”
- Check whether your company has a policy against bullying or harassment
- If needed, seek legal counsel or medical help
- Go to a senior person to intervene; if they don’t support you, the problem isn’t just with the one manager
What do you think? Adequate advice? What else could people do?