Employee Etiquette

The Minneapolis Star-Tribune‘s Matt Krumrie offers some tips and tactics for better workplace etiquette. Some of the ideas are pretty mundane, but others I’ve been guilty of myself. Some good fodder for improving teamwork.
- Don’t hold meetings in your cube
- Avoid noisy screensavers, or setting your e-mail to a line from your favorite song every time a message appears in your inbox [I’d counter that using sound is OK as long as only you can hear it. I often listen to music at work, but with the volume down and no earphones, it doesn’t spill over into others’ spaces.]
- Don’t use a speaker phone [Agreed 110% — unless you’re in a closed office or meeting room. Also, be extra sure not to check voicemail on speaker phone; few things are less irritating.]
- Watch the personal calls
- Avoid strong smells
- Cubicle decorations [Krumrie continues, “Sure the family pictures are great, but beware of posting material that may have a sexual, political, racial or personally offensive message.” Of course.]
- Keep the radio low [See the second item above. Don’t be that guy in Office Space.]