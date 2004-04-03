Wireless Wonderland: Unlicensed Wireless Broadband in North America

We’re going to jump into a few examples, and you’ll notice that none of them are Wi-Fi based. The wireless LAN stuff was designed to connect nearby, related users into the shared private network. Wireless broadband access was designed to connect users whose only relationship is geographic proximity into a commercial network.

But if you look at the people who are deploying out there, it’s not just maverick wireless ISPs, even though most of them still have the rural characteristic. They’re telcos, utilities, cellulars, cable, and municipalities. The wireless ISPs were the early adopters. They hate the telcos more than anyone. They brought us to the dance. Telcos are quite significant. 86% of all independent telcos list broadband as very important to their futures. There are more than 2,200 municipal-owned utilities. All by definition consider community needs a top priority. There are 57,000 small towns in the U.S. All must have broadband to survive, and they are increasingly unwilling to wait for a commercial operator to ride to the rescue. It’s too important to them. They’re losing business. They’re moving to adjacent towns.

If you look at Wi-Fi, there’s a lot more than 2.4 GHz. There’s 900MHz and 5GHz. That’s a hell of a lot of spectrum. Most operators use these bands in common, in tandem, as part of their larger networks. This year, there’s a lot of new products coming out.

In 2003, $85 million was spent on unlicensed wireless broadband product in the United States. Base stations to CPE purchased were acquired at an estimated 1:15 ratio. In other words, about $6 million was spent on base stations. At a high average of $500 per CPE, about $79 million, that accounts for almost 160,000 unlicensed wireless providers.

Patrick Leary: The story here is about the first mile in rural America. Wireless broadband is the great equalizer of broadband technologies. The telephone companies have got their DSL. Cable companies have their cable. There’s even satellite. But in terms of controllable infrastructure, wireless can be deployed by anyone. It changes what it means to be a carrier.

AMA Techtel in the panhandle of Texas is interesting because they’ve been in small towns for 53 years or so. They cover 20,000 square miles, and they’ve got the largest continuous unlicensed wireless broadband network in the U.S. with 6,000 subscribers. It’s a two-hour drive from one end of their network to the other. Where’s the fiber? Not here. They can get redeployable capacity and free right of way. Diode is a subsidiary of Diller Telephone, which has been in rural Nebraska since 1888. Where’s the fiber here? You must be joking. At about 2.5 people per household, fiber is unthinkable. Who’s going to pay for it? Owensboro Municipal Utilities in Kentucky has 1,900 wireless broadband subscribers in about five by five miles. They’re now expanding outside of their region. If you look at their network and how tight their cells are, that’s the nature of the utility. Where’s the fiber? These guys have it. There’s lots of fiber in the ground that connects them to the larger business, but it was not economical to build it to the home.

Midwest Wireless in Minnesota is one of the top 20 U.S. cellular carriers with more than 350,000 cellular customers. They had to create a separate business to move into wireless broadband, so they created ClearWave. Where’s the fiber? Why, when they have more than 200 towers already in place? All they need to do is hang the radios. Wheatland Broadband is another utility that serves 16,000 households with electric power in western Kansas. In the first 30 months, they got almost 2,000 wireless broadband subscribers. With less than three households per square mile, fiber isn’t going to happen. In Allegany County, two hours northwest of FC, every public office, agency, library, and public service vehicles are connected to the wireless network. There’s not a single leased line in the county. The county is the poster child of what’s possible for wireless. Our largest wireless deployment was in the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. With 4,000 employees and 600 patrol vehicles, they’re pushing applications and updates to people in the field, gaining more than two hours of productivity per officer per day.

Now for a little bit on WiMax. Mostly right now, it’s about hype. Intel’s creating it, everyone’s dipping their toes in the water, but the first product won’t come out for a long time. The first interoperability testing won’t even begin until late this year at best. Up until this point, it’s nothing but noise, folks, and this comes from people who sit on the board with WiMax.

My best case study of a community sitting on the edge is a small town off the coast of Newfoundland. The “big” town is Burgeo. Then there are little communities that hang off the edge. Some of those don’t even have voice. They have a shared payphone. But they’re born there, they live there, they work there, they pray there, and they die there. Their economy is falling because of the fishing industry. And all their kids want to leave! What’s the problem? Well, education and healthcare. The challenge is anything but willingness. What’s the solution? Wireless. They created a community partnership that got some money from the Canadian government, and now they do telemedicine sessions every morning and distance learning. It goes 120 kilometers from end to end. Where’s the fiber? There’s only one way to get those towers in. We had to bring them in with helicopters. And there’s only two ways to power them: solar and wind.

These two little guys sitting on the clay in Burgeo are kids. Broadband is about helping them learn, work, and stay in their communities. Broadband needs to be an economic engine to keep things like this vital.

Steve Stroh: The reason I got excited about wireless was because I grew up in a very small town. The Internet would’ve been a very wonderful thing if it had been there when I was growing up. But it didn’t get there until I left, and it got there by wireless. Only after CoastalWave got its system up and running did Verizon deem that DSL was worth bringing to rural Ohio.