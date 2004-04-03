Where the Fiber Is

Terrence McGarty is founder of the Telmarc Group , an investment and technology development company that focuses on telecommunications, software, and medical management systems. His WTF 2004 presentation addressed the development, design, and deployment of local broadband networks and why traditional telcos won’t be able to compete. What follows is a partial transcript of his talk.

We go out an actually build these things. Let me start with a story that got us into this. I was a group president at Warner 20 years ago. I spent years at Nynex in the cellular group. And I spent the last seven years in Europe. We built and operate the largest fiber network in central Europe. If you want duck, sausage, and sauer kraut, thats a great diet. I’m happy to be back here.

When we moved our operations to Prague and I was speaking at MIT, a woman came up to me and said we hate our cable company and we want to build our own fiber network. At first I said she was crazy, but we did a feasibility study town by town in New England. Localism is an important factor. After about 26 of these feasibility studies and analyses of these towns, towns fell into three categories: towns that were economically viable, towns that were not economically viable — largely the upper 2% of the income bracket — and the politically unacceptable category.

It’s politically incorrect for two reasons. One, a town remembers when they put in the trolley line, a very bad memory. And two, in one case, we were threatened to be sued by Comcast. We’re not in the business of litigation. What I’m going to talk about today is what we learned going out selling to towns and what we’re doing now.

We started out looking at these as opportunities to build municipal broadband networks using municipal bonds as financing. We stumbled into the department of agriculture’s bond financing, and they said welcome to a government agency. We applied for the money last July, and the net result was that we got the money. Whoops, now we need to build the network. We started in Hanover, New Hampshire, because the town manager was interested, because of Dartmouth, the hospital — and because it was an atrractive market to start in.

How do we make this work? What we’d really created was a public-private partnership. We went out with 80% federal financing, 20% private capital, and gave towns equity participation. Then they sit at the board. We took the adversarial approach the cable companies had done and made it participatory. The other thing we said was what are we really selling? Are we selling video, broadband Internet, and telephony? Or is there something else here that’s being provided? We’re providing a virtual local area network, a network that would connect the different towns and cities, and a portal to a very wide area network. We’re providing localness in an open network.