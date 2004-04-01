The Weal Workplace

Tim Nub drew our attention to an awkwardly designed but possibly useful Web site Ask the Workplace Doctors . Three communication consultants field visitors’ questions about workplace woes. Among the questions explored:

How to manage with alcoholic exec?

How can we improve our QA failure rate?

Can we bring our own furniture to work?

The queries are grouped in the general categories of Verbal Abuse, Gossip & Rumors, Motivating Employees, and Asking For A Raise. If you’re seeking advice, it might be a good place to start.