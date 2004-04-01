April Fool’s Fun

E-Commerce News offers the best business sendup I’ve come across today with several scathingly silly stories worked in among its other “real” content today. Check out the home page to see how things are worked in, but the stories you want to scan are Piping Hot Dogs Rises from Dot-Com Graveyard, Memo: Bill Gates to Challenge Linux Using “Time-Travel” Machine, and Gates Points to 2006 Longhorn Release.
Other sites got into the action, as well. MarketingWonk reports that DM News’ article on Jupiter’s local search expectations is a goof, and BeliefNet reports that Oprah Winfrey has been named the fourth person in the Trinity. Huh. The Brand Called Yahweh?