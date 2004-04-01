advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

IM Surprised

By Heath Row1 minute Read

The Gartner research firm speculates that 70% of business people use instant messaging while at work. I’m not quite sure I believe that, but I like the idea of it. So much so that I encourage FC Now readers to IM me with magazine and Web feedback, story ideas, people, teams, and tools FC needs to know about, etc. My AIM is h3athrow. Use it, don’t abuse it.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life