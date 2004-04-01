Lovemarks, Revisited

Several years ago, Fast Company checked in with Kevin Roberts, CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi, to learn more about what he thinks is wrong with brand management. (His glib answer: Brands and management.)

At the end of February, Roberts gathered with students of the University of Limerick to further explore the ideas behind his work — and provide an update on the ideas that inspire him the most. Here’s the short list:

Believe in business

Get over table-stakes

Get with emotion

Steer your course by love and respect

Be an inspirational player

Get out there and change the world

Now that his book Lovemarks: The Future Beyond Brands is available, Roberts’ ideas are more fully fleshed out. The transcript of his talk is a great place to start if you’re interested in his work and ideas.