advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Putting the “Gee” in Email

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Given that today is April Fool’s Day, I’d be tempted to think that Google’s announcement that it is launching a free, Web-based email service called Gmail was a spoof. But the news is all over the wire services and in all the newspapers, so it must be true. Interesting April Fool’s news, to be sure!

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life