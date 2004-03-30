advertisement
Increasing Business Intelligence

By Heath Row1 minute Read

ITtoolbox, the producer of the Business Intelligence Knowledge Base, recently launched a series of blogs that take a first-hand look into the daily challenges faced by real-world IT professionals.

Addressing business intelligence, technology strategy, project management, software development, and business analysis, the blogs are insightful, personal approaches to organizational technology challenges. The service might be worth following to learn more about shared challenges, new ideas, and practical solutions.

