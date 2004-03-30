Working Your Network IV

Last August, shortly after FC Now launched, senior writer Linda Tischler discovered Eliyon’s CorporateAlumni service , which people can use to track down former colleagues and coworkers. Early this afternoon, FC Now reader Peter Eng emailed me about a similar tool, Coworker Finder .

Largely based in Canada, folks can use the tool to build their own professional profiles, browse featured companies, and interact with other members. The site is relatively small — the companies that start with the letter “c” were limited to three, all in Vancouver — but it’ll be interesting to see how the project develops, especially with its geoographic focus.