Marketing Via Voicemail

This morning, FC Now reader Joseph price emailed to ask a question about a somewhat related — and slightly new — form of mobile marketing:

I got a voicemail last night on my cellphone from the guy who sold us our T Mobile phone. He invited us to “Hawaiian Day” at the local mall kiosk. He said there would be prizes, including account credit for example, for the best Hawaiian outfit.

Is this approach widespread? I am intrigued by it. Frankly if I wasn’t so busy right now, I’d be tempted to go out of curiosity. Imagine building an in-person, local community of people who happened to buy the same brand of cellphone and marketing at the same time!

Also the fact that it was just this guy inviting me via my cellphone, in his own voice. And my phone never even rang, it was just a voicemail – so it avoids the stamp of “telemarketing” and the irritation that goes with it. I have to say I’m impressed with the ingenuity… Is this new??