Offshore Storm IV

The April issue of Fast Company features a cover story about offshoring’s impact on the people whose jobs are sent overseas. Later this week, we’ll offer several Web exclusives to accompany the cover story, including an interview that expands on the human costs of offshoring, a brief history of the practice, and an optimistic perspective on the future of innovation in America — and a less-rosy view of the coming labor shortage.

If a recent Gartner study is an accurate indication, the offshoring trend will only continue apace. While just 5% of domestic IT jobs have been offshored, as much as 25% could be situated overseas by 2010. Think about that for a moment. 25%. Regardless of where you stand on the offshoring issue, that’s a lot of jobs — and a lot of American jobs lost.

Assuming that offshoring is a fait accompli — that it’s not sensible to overly legislate or restrict it — what needs to be done? The United States is currently experiencing a “jobless recovery.” What do we need to do to improve the state of the U.S. economy — while creating new and maintaining existing jobs?