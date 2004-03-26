Learning by Design

This week, Peter Davidson and Curt Rosengren highlighted a recent article in the Design Observer.

Penned by Michael Bierut, the piece examines an essay written by architect Michael McDonough entitled “The Top 10 Things They Never Taught Me in Design School.” Here’s the short form:

Talent is one-third of the success equation.

95 percent of any creative profession is s#*t work.

If everything is equally important, then nothing is very important.

Dont over-think a problem.

Start with what you know; then remove the unknowns.

Dont forget your goal.

When you throw your weight around, you usually fall off balance.

The road to hell is paved with good intentions; or, no good deed goes unpunished.

It all comes down to output.

The rest of the world counts.

Useful advice, regardless of your practice or profession.