A Toothsome Grin

Going to the dentist doesn’t have to be as painful as pulling teeth. Or so believes the founders of Dental Design of Kedron in Peachtree City, Georgia.

Brought to our attention by Decent Marketing’s Katherine Stone, the dental office reportedly provides “several amenities to patients, including a complimentary juice bar with fresh fruit, full-body massage units on the treatment chairs, flat-screen televisions with DVD players to watch movies while being treated, and iPods for your music listening pleasure.”

Seemingly opening for business late last year, the business sounds like a dental service that makes clients smile — not wince.