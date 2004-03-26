Starting next week, on Monday, we’re launching a new weekly series of Online Insights columnists to be featured on the home page .

Our first featured writer is Vijay Govindarajan, director of the William F. Achtmeyer Center for Global Leadership at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College. Every month, he and his colleague Chris Trimble will share their ideas and insights on strategy execution.

While Online Insights was just added to fastcompany.com, we’d like to offer FC Now readers a sneak peek. Let us know what you think!