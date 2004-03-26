Near-Sighted (Tele)Vision

Paul Allen sold TechTV to Comcast Corp. yesterday for below $300 million. Allen took a loss on the station, which he unsuccessfully tried to fold into his own cable network, Charter Communications.

But rather than continue to build on TechTV, which currently employs about 300 people — and which features programs such as “Robot Wars” and “Spy School” — Comcast intends to merge it with its video game network, G4. That network employs 200 people, and layoffs are expected.