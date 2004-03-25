Career Planning by Spam

I get a lot of email, which means that I get a lot of spam. This morning, I got into work to a spam that made me smile. Sent by the Job Research Dept. in Ireland, the email featured the subject line “Top 10 Best Paying Online Jobs,” and I thought it’d be a close parallel to an entry about growth industries earlier this month.
Not so. Here’s the list:
- Get Paid To Take Online Surveys GET PAID FOR YOUR OPINION! Join the #1 ‘Surveys’ Program. Make $10 – $250 AN HOUR doing surveys!
- Get Paid To Be A Mystery Shopper Get paid $10 to $40 an HOUR just to go to the mall to shop and eat at your favorite restaurants
- Get Paid 2 Drive Your Car With An Ad On It Companies will pay you $3,000+ per month to drive your car with an advertisement on it,
…….OR… they will give you a FREE (NEW) ad car to drive.
- Get Paid To Work Online! Receive A Great Monthly Paycheck Just Using Your Home Computer! Get Paid To Read Email or Surf the net!
- Make $150 A Day. Work At Home. Get paid $25 – $150 per hour working at home in your spare time, or $4,500 per month without leaving home
- I Raked In $436,797 Online Last Year One woman, with no previous business experience, earns $435,000+ per year online. Now you can too!
- Homejobstop Dedicated to helping home-based professionals find rewarding work quickly and easily. Updated Daily.
- Google Cash You Can Earn Thousands Of Dollars By Writing Google AdWords Part-Time.
- DollarFrog.com Get paid to shop to be a Mystery Shopper! Get paid for your opinion taking surveys! Great work at home jobs.
- The Silent Sales Machine Hiding On eBay Get your own ‘Silent Sales Machine’ and automate your online auction income – a simple proven formula.
Now, Homejobstop is a telecommuting job resource, and Dollarfrog is indeed a mystery shopping and online survey company. But I’m curious: Is this the envelope-stuffing work-from-home opportunity of the 2K’s? Is the email itself an example of the actual work — pay people to recruit other people to recruit other people, etc.?
Regardless, I do like the idea of getting paid $250 for taking a 25-minute survey — and getting a free (new) ad car to drive. Sign me up.