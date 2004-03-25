Career Planning by Spam

I get a lot of email, which means that I get a lot of spam. This morning, I got into work to a spam that made me smile. Sent by the Job Research Dept. in Ireland, the email featured the subject line “Top 10 Best Paying Online Jobs,” and I thought it’d be a close parallel to an entry about growth industries earlier this month.

Not so. Here’s the list:

Get Paid To Take Online Surveys GET PAID FOR YOUR OPINION! Join the #1 'Surveys' Program. Make $10 – $250 AN HOUR doing surveys!

Get Paid To Be A Mystery Shopper Get paid $10 to $40 an HOUR just to go to the mall to shop and eat at your favorite restaurants

Get Paid 2 Drive Your Car With An Ad On It Companies will pay you $3,000+ per month to drive your car with an advertisement on it, …….OR… they will give you a FREE (NEW) ad car to drive.

…….OR… they will give you a FREE (NEW) ad car to drive.

Get Paid To Work Online! Receive A Great Monthly Paycheck Just Using Your Home Computer! Get Paid To Read Email or Surf the net!

Make $150 A Day. Work At Home. Get paid $25 – $150 per hour working at home in your spare time, or $4,500 per month without leaving home

I Raked In $436,797 Online Last Year One woman, with no previous business experience, earns $435,000+ per year online. Now you can too!

Homejobstop Dedicated to helping home-based professionals find rewarding work quickly and easily. Updated Daily.

Google Cash You Can Earn Thousands Of Dollars By Writing Google AdWords Part-Time.

DollarFrog.com Get paid to shop to be a Mystery Shopper! Get paid for your opinion taking surveys! Great work at home jobs.

The Silent Sales Machine Hiding On eBay Get your own 'Silent Sales Machine' and automate your online auction income – a simple proven formula.

Now, Homejobstop is a telecommuting job resource, and Dollarfrog is indeed a mystery shopping and online survey company. But I’m curious: Is this the envelope-stuffing work-from-home opportunity of the 2K’s? Is the email itself an example of the actual work — pay people to recruit other people to recruit other people, etc.?

Regardless, I do like the idea of getting paid $250 for taking a 25-minute survey — and getting a free (new) ad car to drive. Sign me up.