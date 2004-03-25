Internet Payphones: Great, Useless Fun

Boy, when the FC team goes out for a little R&R, like we did last night, we just can’t leave work behind (See David’s Purple Cow experience).

As I walked back to the office from a neighboring pub, I noticed what I thought at first to be a group of thugs mugging a payphone. But then I took a closer look and, lo and behold, they were actually using (at least I think they were) one of TCC Teleplex’s new Internet payphones–half Internet terminal, half payphone-27 of which have cropped up around midtown Manhattan this spring.

Intrigued, I watched these guys for a few moments as I checked the neighboring payphone for any loose quarters before going on my way.

This morning, still captivated about who would actually use a public Internet terminal–and why–at the corner of 41st and 3rd Ave., I rolled up my reportorial sleeves, donned my protective raingear, and burned half a block’s worth of shoe leather to give this baby a test drive. Armed with three quarters, I thought I’d at least go see if I could check my email (because, really, why the hell else would I ever stop on the street to use a public Internet terminal). I should mention too that the unit comes equipped with Wi-Fi capabilities, accessible from up to 300 feet, though I struggle to envision many people hanging out on the street corner fiddling with their laptops, especially with so many Starbucks around. But that’s another story entirely, I suppose.

Here’s the lowdown: Internet speed and ease of use get high marks. I was able to sail to Google, Yahoo, and the New York Times with ease. I even went back to make sure my Yahoo and NYT passwords hadn’t been saved once I left the sites. Great, so I know the thing’s not storing any private information even when I accidentally asked it to.