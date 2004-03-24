Rest in Peace

Brian Maxwell, a marathon runner who invented the PowerBar, died last Friday. 51 years old, he colllapsed while standing in line to mail a package at a California post office.

No disrespect intended, but is this another instance of Atkins’ Law in effect? Do the untimely deaths of business leaders whose careers are built on new health methods downplay the effectiveness and promise of their work?

Morgan Spurlock determined that an all-McDonald’s diet isn’t healthy — perhaps health food purveyors shouldn’t just eat their own dog food?