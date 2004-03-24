Multitask Master III

Leaders need to be conservative for stability and revolutionary for change.

Organizations need centralized coordination and decentralized initiatives

Managers and employees need training and must do their work.

We need to support team development and reward individual achievement.

We need to reduce our costs and improve quality.

All of us are faced with work commitments and home commitments.

None of the above are problems to solve by choosing one and neglecting the other. They are what we call polarities (dilemmas, paradoxes) which are inherently unavoidable and unsolvable. The on-going, natural tension between the poles can be destructive and debilitating or can be managed, and channeled into a creative synergy that leads to superior outcomes.