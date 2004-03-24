Multitask Master II

Building on a discussion FC Now readers started last month, Johanna Rothman has written an article for StickyMinds about the risks of working on multiple high-priority projects at the same time.

Using the term “multiprojecting,” Rothman addresses the challenges of scheduling and context switching, suggesting that project managers enable their teams to “continue working on the same project, at the same level, for as long as possible.” Her recommendation has merit, but realizing that it is often necessary to keep multiple irons in the fire, how can we better able strike while the irons are hot?