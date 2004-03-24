advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Corporate Cartoons

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Inspired by David Rees’ Get Your War On clip-art comic strip, Frank Patrick is experimenting with making comic strips using PowerPoint. He even offers a template so Web readers can create their own corporate clip-art comic strips. If you explore this yourself — and your project is business and work related — be sure to add a comment here so we can check it out.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life