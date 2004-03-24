Resume, I Presume

Washington, D.C.-based recruitment firm VIP Staffing transmitted a “news release” today decrying companies’ use of resumes to hire new employees. Citing a 1999 Nation’s Business survey — and other studies — to offer a hodgepodge barrage of scary statistics, VIP offers that:

95% would lie on their resumes to get a job

41% have already lied

Almost 70% of new hires are considered disappointments within the first year

Only 14% of those hired based on job interviews meet expectations

Yoinks! What to do? VIP suggests that leaders use assessment tests. In the April issue — available in full online soon, as well as on better newsstands everywhere — Alison Overholt looks at how Dow Chemical uses the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator to determine whether people match their job descriptions.

What do you think? Are resumes no longer relevant? What is the new-school resume going to look like? For example, when applying for jobs, Pam Carr sent a CD of 1940s standards — performed by Carr — titled “Songs from a Marketing Executive.” Gimmick? Or goal-getter?