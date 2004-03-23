advertisement
Service Survey II

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Earlier this month, Marcia Yudkin conducted a survey about working with difficult clients and customers. The results — which are now available — are interesting.

Here are the top five client challenges:

  • Exhausting to deal with: 63%
  • Impossible to please: 51%
  • Kept trying to get free advice: 46%
  • Whiny, complaining, always negative: 41%
  • Asked for changes after project supposedly finished: 40%

Even more interesting are the comments, advice, and perspectives of respondents. Lots of food for thought!

