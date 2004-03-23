Service Survey II

Earlier this month, Marcia Yudkin conducted a survey about working with difficult clients and customers. The results — which are now available — are interesting.

Here are the top five client challenges:

Exhausting to deal with: 63%

Impossible to please: 51%

Kept trying to get free advice: 46%

Whiny, complaining, always negative: 41%

Asked for changes after project supposedly finished: 40%

Even more interesting are the comments, advice, and perspectives of respondents. Lots of food for thought!