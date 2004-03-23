Will Work for the Dumb?

The Nub gives props to a customizable online learning service called Will Work for Fun . The idea behind the tool is pretty simple — mix up work-related questions with trivial bits about Elizabeth Hurley and other more pop culture-related topics — to develop an in-house infotainment product.

While I appreciate the thinking behind Will Work for Fun, I’m not sold on the idea. Perhaps the online demo doesn’t give the project full justice, but indicating where leaders can place their company logo and including such sample questions as

This question could be one of many questions custom designed to train and educate employees. Correct

Wrong

Wrong

Wrong

doesn’t really inspire. Are there better, more effective projects along these lines that I should know about?