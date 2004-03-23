Depression Impression

According to a new study by the University of Michigan Depression Center, professionals suffering from depression in the workplace face challenges when seeking treatment. Among the key findings:

41 percent feel they can acknowledge their illness and still get ahead in their careers

Almost 90 percent report having mental health coverage

75 percent delay seeking help

Only 11 percent of companies offer employee screenings for depression

18 percent of managers have received the training to identify depression and intervene with employees

While 83 percent of people seeking assistance say their boss handled the situation well, depression still carries stigma. What to do? According to Fawn Fitter, co-author of Working in the Dark: Keeping Your Job While Dealing with Depression, “You are damned if you tell and damned if you don’t.” HealthyPlace offers some additional advice.