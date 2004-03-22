advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Re:Conference V

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Couldn’t make it to PC Forum in Scottsdale, Arizona? Fret not. The fine folks at SocialText are hosting an “eventspace” for the conference that comprises an event blog that shares notes from the various sessions, a photo blog in which participants can upload sights from on site, and other grassroots reports on the proceedings.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life