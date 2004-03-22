What You Learned in the New Economy

Shades of our March look at the lessons of the dotcom boom and bust, David Kirsch is working on a couple of interesting projects at the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland.

The Business Plan Archive collects business plans and other documents from new economy businesses active between 1996 and 2002. Users can even contribute information to the listings to share their side of the story. And Creative Destruction is a survey project designed to elicit lessons from the dotcom bubble, as well.

While a number of memoirs have already been written about individual experiences at specific companies, no systematic study of former dot com workers has been completed. For future historians to properly understand what life was like in these heady times they will need more than anecdotal information. Our survey serves as a first step in filling this gap.

It’ll be fascinating to see what comes out of Kirsch’s research!