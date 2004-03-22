advertisement
Guru Read

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Mike Smock and Curt Sahakian now offer the Guru Red Manifesto online, proposing a 52-point plan to improve organizational agility, assertiveness, cohesiveness, and subtlety. While the PDF version may make for an easier read, the Rules of Engagement are also available online. The thought-provoking read is full of energy, insight, and advice.

