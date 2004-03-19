Take This Personality Test, Say Hello to Celebrian Oronra

Earlier this month, Ryan Underwood commented on the surprising disparity between various personality tests that gauge leadership skills at work. Now, thanks to PlasticBag, we have another personality test to employ — one that ranges from pirate dwarves to ninja elves .

In tongue-in-cheek academic OD-speak, the author outlines the benefits of such a schema, proposes a graph, and proceeds to place some of the more well-known Web writers and publishers in the spectrum. File under Friday Fun, perhaps, but it might be useful indeed to know whether your colleague is a pirate — or a dwarf.

(For even more Friday Fun, check out the Elvish Name Generator. Celebrian Oronra is the elvish name of a co-worker who sits near me.)