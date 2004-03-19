The Cost of Not Knowing

Dave Pollard wrote a fascinating piece this week about the cost of knowledge. If you look at the cost and risk of knowledge — not knowing as well as knowing — the cost and risk increase as the amount of knowledge increases.

Using an Ernst & Young project as a base, Pollard explores the different kinds of knowledge organizations possess — and what should be done to make their systems less complex. Consider your company and team. What content has high quality and value? What is used most often? Least often? Pollard offers a handy chart to identify what knowledge should be kept — and should be kicked out.